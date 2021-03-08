King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Cover Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and singer/actress Toyah Willcox dropped a cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and showed their support for Spears in her ongoing conservatorship fight.

The cover was part of the couple’s quarantine series, “Toyah and Robert’s Sunday Lunch,” and found them ripping through Spears’ 2003 hit in what looked to be their kitchen. Fripp deftly recreated the lead synth riff of “Toxic” with some lightning-quick guitar playing, while Willcox delivered a delightfully over-the-top vocal performance.

In an explicit nod to Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle, the video featured a prominent #FreeBritney hashtag, while after the performance, both Fripp and Willcox held up handmade “We Love You Britney” signs. (There’s also a bonus blooper clip at the end of Fripp and Willcox getting distracted midway through the performance and cracking up.)

Fripp and Willcox launched their Sunday Lunch series last year, starting with a variety of little bits and performances, before eventually using it to share cover songs. Other recent entries include renditions of Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze,” Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love,” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”