 Robert Fripp Blasts Bowie Estate Over ‘Heroes,’ ‘Scary Monsters’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Low Cut Connie Are Bringing the Dive Bar to Your Radio Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp Spars With David Bowie Estate Over ‘Heroes,’ ‘Scary Monsters’ LP Credits

“Fifty-two years of direct, hands-on experience suggests to me that the majority of players who operate the system, operate the system to serve their own interests,” musician says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Robert Fripp during the "King Crimson" 50th Anniversary event at October Gallery on April 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Robert Fripp claims David Bowie's estate will not acknowledge his "featured player" contributions to 'Heroes' and 'Scary Monsters.'

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Robert Fripp, King Crimson’s co-founder and guitarist, said he is involved in a dispute with David Bowie’s estate over being properly credited for his contributions to the late artist’s 1977 Heroes and 1980 Scary Monsters albums. The musician took to Facebook on Tuesday to describe what he claims are rules of “historic injustice” that are blocking the recognition of his contributions to the LPs.

In Fripp’s post, he asserted that he was a “Featured Player” on the albums in question. “This accreditation as a Featured Player is supported by Brian Eno, Tony Visconti, David Bowie himself (although the terminology was not then in use), and the court of Public Opinion over four decades.”

Related

David BowieDAVID BOWIE AT HOME, FOXGROVE ROAD, BECKENHAM, BRITAIN - 1969
David Bowie Box Set Collects Early Home Demos, 'Space Oddity' 2019 Mix
Lou Reed's Lyric Book to Feature Intros by Laurie Anderson, Martin Scorsese

During an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Fripp discussed his work with Bowie and Eno on the albums. “With both of them, it was the same,” he said of working with the pair. “‘Here is a context. Robert, please go for it,’ with play and lots of laughter. Lots of fun.

“What I would ask for from David would simply be chords,” he continued. “So that I wouldn’t have to sit down and write out a chart for an hour, or whatever, so I could go in fresh. ‘Here is the map for the terrain — go.’ And it was wonderful.”

However, in his Facebook post, Fripp claims that Bowie’s estate has not acknowledged his role as a “Featured Player” due to PPL rules, which he explained do not recognize his “Featured Performer Status.” PPL is a UK music licensing company that has been established since 1934. In his post, Fripp argued that “Rules are not God-given laws to maintain the universe: they are created by people to organize and facilitate interactions in fair and equitable fashion; which in the nature of things, can never actually be foretold.” He further proposed that the rules should take “exceptional/novel situations into account” and that the organization should consider changing the rules “to match what is right.”

Representatives for the Bowie estate declined to comment and reps for PPL, Eno and Visconti did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Fripp went on to take the music industry to task. “Fifty-two years of direct, hands-on experience suggests to me that the majority of players who operate the system, operate the system to serve their own interests,” the musician stated. “There are a small number of players whose aim is ethical action in business; not directing the industry to promote their own personal interests; these assertions supported by decades of documentation.”

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.