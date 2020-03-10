King Crimson Announces North American Summer Tour

King Crimson will tour the U.S. and Canada this summer alongside the Zappa Band. The tour kicks off June 4th in Clearwater, Florida and continues through July 12th in Rama, Ontario, and includes stops in Miami, Boston, New York and Chicago.

“The summer tour will be a throwback one for us in a few ways; great to be going back to outdoor venues, some of them the ‘sheds’ we played in the 1980’s,” band member Tony Levin said in a statement. “And we’ll be traveling by tour bus, old school! As for what pieces we’ll play, that hasn’t been decided yet, but will likely be a wide selection from the 50 years of Crimson repertoire. With seven players on stage we can cover it all.”

The band’s current lineup, which returned to touring in 2014, plans to play “many historic pieces that Crimson has never played live, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classics.” Tickets for some shows are available now, with the rest going on sale in the coming days.

King Crimson 2020 Tour Dates:

June 4 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 5 – St. Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheatre

June 6 – Miami, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheatre

June 8 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Walt Disney

June 9 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

June 10 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage

June 12 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

June 13 – Portsmouth, VA – Union Bank Pavilion

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

June 16 – Glens Falls, NY – Cool Insuring Arena

June 18 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Pavilion

June 19 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

June 20 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

June 22 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre

June 24 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center @ The Heights

June 25 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

June 26 – Detroit, MI – Meadowbrook Amp

June 28 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavillion

June 30 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

July 1 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

July 5 – Chicago, IL – Ravinia

July 7 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier – Palace des Arts

July 9 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’ete

July 11 – Ottawa, ON – Bluesfest

July 12 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama