King Crimson Announce U.S. Tour

King Crimson have announced a return to touring this summer with a 2021 U.S. route.

The Music Is Our Friend Tour will kick off July 22nd at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida, and will run through the summer and early fall with a final show in Washington, D.C., on September 11th.

Lead guitarist Robert Fripp will be joined by bassist Tony Levin, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Jakko Jakszyk, multi-instrumentalist Mel Collins, and drummers Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harris, and Jeremy Stacey. Additionally, on select dates, the tour will be opened by the Zappa Band, consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Ray White, guitarist and keyboardist Mike Keneally, bassist Scott Thunes and keyboardist/saxophonist Robert Martin, along with Zappa Plays Zappa alums Jamie Kime on guitar and Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers on drums.

In a statement, Fripp wrote: “The Crimson Beast of Terror has woken from its enforced slumbering and is venturing out to stomp flat the psyches of innocents not yet experienced in the hammering onslaught of King Crimson’s uncompromising pounding — bish! bish! bish! — before turning on a beat to jellify hearts with gut-wrenching passion and soul-squeezing epic unfoldings to remind us that we are all mere subjects in the unfolding drama of the universe’s unfathomable mysteries while simultaneously rocking out and having a great time bopping about with Tony and Bobby and Gavin and Jakko and Mel and Pat and Jezza, too.”

King Crimson 2021 Tour Dates

July 22 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

July 23 – Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square

July 24 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Ampitheater

July 26 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Walt Disney Theater

July 27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

July 31 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

August 2 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amiptheater

August 3 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Ampitheater

August 5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

August 6 – Los Angeles @ The Greek *

August 7 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Ballroom

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC *

August 24 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater *

August 26 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC *

August 27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Ampitheater*

August 28 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheater *

August 29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia *

August 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

September 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

September 2 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center @ The Heights *

September 4 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

September 5 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *

September 9 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

September 10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

September 11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

* = w/ The Zappa Band