 The Melvins' King Buzzo Shares Sprawling New Song 'Delayed Clarity' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Tegan and Sara Premiere 'I Know I'm Not the Only One' With Half-Hour Special Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Melvins’ King Buzzo, Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn Drop Dark Folk Odyssey ‘Delayed Clarity’

Track will appear on pair’s upcoming album, Gift of Sacrifice

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Melvins’ Buzz Osborne has shared a sprawling new song, “Delayed Clarity,” from his upcoming album as King Buzzo with Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn. The record, Gift of Sacrifice, is out August 14th via Ipecac Recordings.

The track opens with a long instrumental intro, as a simple acoustic guitar strum drifts above an atmospheric hum and the periodic footsteps of Dunn’s bass. The song begins to open up as King Buzzo’s vocals enter the track alongside jagged strings, both of which guide “Delayed Clarity” to strange but mesmerizing places.

“Delayed Clarity” marks the third offering from Gift of Sacrifice, following “I’m Glad I Could Help” and “Science in Modern America.” The album was initially supposed to arrive in May but was pushed back to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gift of Sacrifice follows King Buzzo’s 2014 solo debut, This Machine Kills Artists. In between, Osborne remained busy with the Melvins releasing two albums in 2016 — Basses Loaded and Three Men and a Baby, the latter with Mike Kunka — followed by 2017’s A Walk With Love and Death and 2018’s Pinkus Abortion Technician.

In This Article: King Buzzo, The Melvins

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.