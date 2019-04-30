Hear Kindness’ Retro ‘Lost Without’ Featuring Seinabo Sey

Kindness is back with their second new single this year: the disco-inflected “Lost Without.” Kelela co-wrote the track, which features vocals from Swedish soul singer Seinabo Sey.

“Lost Without” features a hypnotic blend of strings, horns and Nile Rogers-inspired guitar riffs that offer a retro, warm feel. The song had been recorded across three continents, with Kindness and Sey joining each other in Stockholm to finalize the record.

In March, Kindness released their first song in four years, the Robyn-assisted “Cry Everything.” Around the same time, they were wrapping up a run as Robyn’s warm-up DJ on her Honey Tour. Since releasing their sophomore album Otherness in 2014, the singer and musician has worked behind-the-scenes as a producer on several projects, including Solange’s A Seat at the Table, Blood Orange’s Freetown Sound and Robyn’s Honey. Kindness will embark on a short, multi-continent headlining tour this June.

Kindness June Tour Dates

June 4 – New York @ Baby’s All Right

June 6 – Los Angeles @ Zebulon

June 11 – Paris @ La Badaboum

June 13 – Berlin @ Kantine am Berghain

June 14 – London @ Oslo