Kim Shattuck’s Band the Coolies Reissue Debut EP to Benefit ALS Organization

The Coolies have announced a third pressing of their debut benefit EP, Uh Oh! It’s… The Coolies in honor of their late bandmate Kim Shattuck, who died from complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) last week.

The Muffs cofounder, singer and guitarist Shattuck teamed with Melanie Vammen, Shattuck’s former bandmate in the Pandoras and the Muffs, and Palmyra Delran to form the Coolies and they released their debut EP earlier this year, with proceeds benefitting the ALS Association Golden West Chapter. Their first two pressings, which were on 10-inch green vinyl, sold out quickly. In tribute to the late Shattuck and her battle with the disease, the third pressing will be released on red vinyl with all proceeds again being donated to the ALS chapter. The new vinyl run is available for preorder.

The six-song EP comprises some of Shattuck’s final recordings, which she wrote, with Vammen cowriting “Ignoramus,” and Delran collaborating on “Blueberry Crumble.” While Shattuck did not reveal her own diagnosis, she discussed the impetus behind the Coolies EP proceeds donation in recent interviews. “It runs in my dad’s side of the family and it is so sad to watch it hit a great deal of my family members,” she told the Prelude Press. In an interview with Vents magazine, she added that the “disease is a mystery to just about every scientist! We are definitely interested in finding a cure for ALS! Cure it already!”

“We’re incredibly touched and grateful to see all the beautiful memories, tributes and photos of Kim that have been shared. We’re also super proud of the Coolies project that the three of us worked on together, along with the Wicked Cool Records team,” bandmates Vammen and Delran said in a statement. “We’ve received overwhelming requests for more copies of the vinyl EP that was released in July, which has sold out two pressings. Since then, 100% of the proceeds have been donated to The ALS Association Golden West Chapter, totaling close to $10,000. There will now be a third pressing on the way, and we’re looking forward to raising even more money for research for treatments and a cure for ALS. Thank you to all who donated.”