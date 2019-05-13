Hear Kim Petras’ New Disco-Infused Song ‘Sweet Spot’

German pop star Kim Petras released her latest disco-infused single, “Sweet Spot,” on Monday, accompanied by a retro lyric video. The four-on-the-floor dance track is club-ready and just in time to be a potential Song of the Summer contender.

The new song follows Petras’ prior singles “Broken,” “Blow It All” and “Got My Number.” She’s set to kick off her first sold-out headlining tour in North America next month, playing shows in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago and more. The tour will include a performance at World Pride NYC at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 29th, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Petras also announced that she’ll be expanding her European tour dates, performing in the U.K., France, the Netherlands and Germany, including her hometown of Cologne.

Petras previously opened for Troye Sivan’s nationwide tour. Last fall she released her surprise Halloween-inspired mixtape Turn Off the Light, and appeared on Charli XCX’s Pop 2 mixtape.

Kim Petras Tour Dates

June 11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

June 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

June 14 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

June 15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 17 – Philadelphia @ Theatre of Living Arts

June 18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

June 20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

June 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

June 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

June 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine