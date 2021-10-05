Kim Petras Dances Through an Apocalyptic Deluge in New ‘Future Starts Now’ Video

Kim Petras parties through the apocalypse in the new video for her recent single, “Future Starts Now.”

The video finds Petras performing the punchy pop tune in a glamorous room packed with other revelers, while outside a biblical downpour rages with flooding rising up the legs of the Eiffel Tower. At the end of the clip, the Eiffel Tower collapses, although Petras reappears on the wreckage to welcome a new dawn with one more ebullient dance sequence.

“The ‘Future Starts Now’ video is inspired by going into the unknown, having the world change and break under you, and celebrating that change and the future after what feels like the end of the world,” Petras said in a statement. “I was very into this amazing anime called Japan Sinks and, since I was so inspired by Europe when making my new music, I thought, ‘There’s no better way to do this music video than to have the Eiffel Tower sink.’ When I think of Europe, the first thing I think about is the Eiffel Tower. It’s a metaphor for life: Things are going to change whether you want them to or not and you can either roll with it and make the best out of it or let it drown you. The pandemic changed the world in bad ways but good ways, too. It’s about not letting life sink you and to have fun and celebrate the world — whatever it becomes.”

Petras released “Future Starts Now” in August (alleged abuser Dr. Luke, who has worked regularly with Petras, is credited as a co-writer and co-producer on the song). The song is expected to appear on Petras’ upcoming debut album, which will follow her 2019 EP, Turn Off the Light.