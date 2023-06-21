Kim Petras Announces ‘Feed the Beast’ World Tour
Kim Petras has announced a world tour in support of her album Feed the Beast. The pop star’s debut full-length album will be released on Friday.
Petras’ 34-date trek will kick off in the Americas this August with a few previously scheduled radio shows and festival appearances. The North and South American leg will wrap in November, then Petras will resume the tour in UK and Europe in February.
Though Petras has released many successful EPs and mixtapes, Feed the Beast is the long-rising pop star’s first official album. She signed to a major label last year and had her first Number One hit this winter with her feature on Sam Smith’s “Unholy.” The pair even took home a Grammy award for the song.
Kim Petras Feed the Beast World Tour Dates
Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
Sept. 30 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
Oct. 1 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
Oct. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct. 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
Oct. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Oct. 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
Oct. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Oct. 23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Oct. 26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
Nov. 8 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
Nov. 13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Nov. 14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Nov. 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Feb. 13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
Feb. 15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
Feb. 16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
Feb. 19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
Feb. 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
Feb. 25 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
Feb. 27 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
Feb. 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
March 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
March 2 – Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI
March 4 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith
March 5 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique