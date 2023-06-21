Kim Petras Announces ‘Feed the Beast’ World Tour

Kim Petras has announced a world tour in support of her album Feed the Beast. The pop star’s debut full-length album will be released on Friday.

Petras’ 34-date trek will kick off in the Americas this August with a few previously scheduled radio shows and festival appearances. The North and South American leg will wrap in November, then Petras will resume the tour in UK and Europe in February.

Though Petras has released many successful EPs and mixtapes, Feed the Beast is the long-rising pop star's first official album. She signed to a major label last year and had her first Number One hit this winter with her feature on Sam Smith's "Unholy." The pair even took home a Grammy award for the song.

Kim Petras Feed the Beast World Tour Dates

Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

Sept. 30 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

Oct. 1 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

Oct. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

Oct. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

Oct. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Oct. 23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Oct. 26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

Nov. 8 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Nov. 14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Nov. 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Feb. 13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb. 15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb. 16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb. 19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Feb. 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

Feb. 25 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

Feb. 27 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

Feb. 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

March 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

March 2 – Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI

March 4 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

March 5 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique