Kim Petras Sets Release Date for Debut Album ‘Feed the Beast’

Kim Petras is ready to eat. The singer has announced her debut album, Feed the Beast, will arrive on June 23 after a series of starts and stops over the past few years. Petras announced the record on social media alongside an image of a sharp sword resting against jagged rocks.

Over the weekend, the singer shared a cryptic medieval mood board. The photo set included a grayscale image of a knight’s helmet, a metal shield, and three different swords. “The story begins on June 23rd,” she wrote.

The story almost began a couple of times before. Petras was rumored to be titling her debut Problématique, but that particular project was scrapped last summer after enduring a series of leaks. “I know for the fans, it was very hard to see a whole album go away — for me, too,” she told Billboard in 2022. “That original album got me through the pandemic. But I also realized in that process that I was just doing what I always do; I was writing escapist pop songs about wanting to get away from everything. It was, once again, ‘The world is ending, let’s party.’ I love that, but I’m at a different place now.”

Feed the Beast will mark Petras’ first full-length project with Republic Records. It follows the release of the singer’s latest singles, “Brrr” and “Alone,” which features Nicki Minaj, and the 7-track EP Slut Pop, which arrived last February entirely co-written and co-produced by Dr. Luke.

A few weeks after Feed the Beast arrives, Dr. Luke's defamation lawsuit against Kesha — who accused him of alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse — will go to trial. The disgraced producer helmed "Alone" but did not work on "Brrr." Without a tracklist or official album credits, it's unclear how involved the producer born Lukasz Gottwald was in the creation of the record.

Petras has previously defended her decision to work with him, telling Billboard: “Luke is the one person people like to pick out and be like, ‘This is obviously who has to write all of this girl’s music because she can’t be talented and that’s a big name.’ But I am here because I’m good at writing, and I do my shit.”