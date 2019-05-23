Hear Kim Petras’ Gloomy New Trap-Pop Song ‘All I Do Is Cry’

Kim Petras veers into moody trap-pop with her new song “All I Do Is Cry.” The singer-songwriter vents about heartbreak throughout the track, which — in contrast to her other, more club-friendly singles — recalls the emo-rap vibe of Juice WRLD.

“I need you more than air/I see you everywhere,” Petras sings on the cut over a booming beat and tranquil guitar pattern. “Nobody else compares/I don’t go anywhere.” On the chorus, she admits, “All I do is cry about you/I don’t wanna die without you.” The vocalist paired “All I Do Is Cry” with an appropriately stormy lyric video featuring raindrops, staccato lightning strikes and soft VHS fuzz.

On June 11th, Petras will kick off the first leg of a North American tour with a show in Nashville. The trek, her first headlining run, will also include stops in other major cities, including an appearance at New York City’s WorldPride event on June 29th. (Petras will also play Manchester Pride during her European leg.) The singer, who recently opened for Troye Sivan and performed onstage with Rita Ora, headlined Sydney Mardi Gras in Australia earlier this year.

“All I Do Is Cry” follows a run of singles, including the disco-inspired “Sweet Spot,” “Broken,” “Blow It All” and “Got My Number.” Petras was recently nominated for GLAAD’s Outstanding Music Artist award.

Kim Petras North American Tour Dates

June 11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

June 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

June 14 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

June 15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 17 – Philadelphia @ Theatre of Living Arts

June 18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

June 20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

June 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

June 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

June 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine