Kim Kardashian Contacted White House About A$AP Rocky’s Detention in Sweden

Kim Kardashian reached out to President Donald Trump’s advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner in an attempt to garner help for A$AP Rocky, who has been detained in a Swedish jail for the past two weeks. TMZ first reported the story and a source close to the situation confirmed the report to Rolling Stone.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, were reportedly concerned about Rocky, who was arrested by Swedish police for suspected “gross assault” after allegedly throwing a man across a street in Stockholm late last month. He and two associates were taken into custody July 2nd, and their prison stint has reportedly included stays in solitary confinement while they’ve also been reportedly subjected to other inhumane conditions.

After Kardashian spoke with Kushner, the advisor reportedly took the information to Trump, who seemed sympathetic to A$AP Rocky’s situation.

Kardashian has previously worked with the White House on several criminal justice efforts. Last June, she successfully lobbied President Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been locked up for nonviolent drug crimes. She also worked with Kushner to promote the First Step Act, a prison reform bill that Trump signed last December.

Along with Kardashian, A$AP Rocky’s myriad peers and collaborators have spoken out on his behalf since his arrest and detention including Tyler, the Creator, Meek Mill and T.I. Five Democratic representatives, Adriano Espaillant, Hakeem Jeffries, André Carson and Joaquin Castro, were also previously in touch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging him to provide more assistance. According to a July 14th Politico report, Pompeo was briefed on the situation and said in a statement that “there are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns.”

Swedish authorities are expected to announce whether they’ll charge Rocky with assault or extend his detainment Friday, July 19th. Along with investigating Rocky, the Swedish Prosecution Authority also launched a preliminary investigation into two unknown men “suspected of molestation and assault,” who had been following Rocky prior to the alleged incident. A$AP Rocky posted two videos on Instagram of the men following him, including footage of one of the men hitting Rocky’s security with what appears to be a pair of headphones.