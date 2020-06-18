 Kim Kardashian West Lands Podcast Deal With Spotify - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Kim Kardashian West to Co-Host Criminal Justice Podcast

Kardashian West will co-host and co-produce the show with television producer Lori Rothschild Ansald

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West has struck a podcasting deal with Spotify for a new series on criminal justice.

Kim Kardashian West is heading into podcasting, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. The reality star and business mogul reached a deal with Spotify’s growing podcast division for a series about criminal justice.

Kardashian West will co-host and co-produce the show with television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, whose investigative work on the case of Kevin Keith will be explored in the series. Keith was convicted of three murders in 1994, but has long denied that he was the shooter; the case has been appealed several times, most recently in 2018, when the Ohio Supreme Court denied to hear the appeal.

In recent years, Kardashian West has expressed an interest in criminal justice and has been studying law through an apprenticeship, with plans to take the California bar examination. In 2018, she met with President Trump to discuss his administration’s policies on prison and life sentencing, after which the president commuted the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been serving 22 years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

Spotify recently struck another podcast exclusive deal with Joe Rogan, host of the wildly popular The Joe Rogan Experience. The deal was estimated to be worth more than $100 million, with Spotify spending upwards of $600 million overall in recent podcast acquisitions.

In This Article: Kim Kardashian, Spotify

