Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Must ‘Accept That Our Marital Relationship is Over’ In New Filing

Kim Kardashian is pleading with the court to fast-track her single status, saying Kanye West’s recent challenge to her request is bad for both of them considering the relationship is beyond repair.

In a new court filing Wednesday, Kardashian and her lawyers argue that West is trying to delay her requested termination of the marriage next month by claiming “without a scintilla of evidence” that he still needs certain “protections” related to his assets.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian says in a new statement to the court. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

She says there is no way to salvage the marriage and their separate finances are more than safe.

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives,” she says in her new statement.

Kardashian forcefully argues that not only did the couple keep their finances separate, they filed separate income tax returns during the marriage and consistently maintained separate business managers, tax preparers, estate attorneys and business attorneys.

“It is Mr. West’s ‘bitterness and unhappiness’ that Ms. Kardashian seeks relief from,” her new filing states. She and her lawyers argue both she and West are “independently wealthy” and will remain protected by both an ironclad prenup and divorce restraining orders once they’re restored to single status.

“No additional conditions are necessary to ‘protect Mr. West’s property interests because there is nothing to protect. There is no community property. There are no jointly titled assets. Ms. Kardashian’s assets, all titled in her name or in the name of her revocable and irrevocable trusts and entities, are her separate property, as agreed by the parties in their prenuptial agreement. The same is true for Mr. West’s assets. Mr. West does not deny any of this in his responsive papers,” her new filing obtained by Rolling Stone states.

It was last week that West, whose legal name is now Ye, asked a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to deny Kardashian’s pending request that she be declared legally single ahead of other final judgments in the couple’s high-profile split. He claimed “significant problems remain” and that “early termination” could impede negotiations and evidence-gathering “if a party remarries before the case is concluded.”

A hearing in the case is set for March 2.