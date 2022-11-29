Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Settle Divorce: $200K a Month in Child Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were declared legally single at a hearing back in March, but the settlement took months as West dragged his feet on the divorce. They finally filed paperwork to settle their divorce on Tuesday Nov. 29, Rolling Stone has learned. As part of the agreement, Kardashian and West will share joint custody with “equal access” to their four children.

According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, West will be responsible for providing Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. Each parent is set to cover 50 percent of their children’s educational and security expenses.

The documents, which have not yet been signed by a judge for their case, also note that disputes related to their children will require both parents to participate in a mediation. In the event that one parent fails to participate, the other will be able to make the decision by default.

The division of their assets — including property — will be distributed according to their prenup, which also include an agreement by both Kardashian and West to waive spousal support.

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012 and the following year, their first daughter, North, was born. They were married on May 24, 2014 and have three more children together, Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018 via surrogate), and Psalm (born in 2019 via surrogate).

Earlier this year in July, West notably fired off several since-deleted tweets, claiming the Kardashian family had tried to “51/50” him (“5150” is short-hand for a California legal code to institutionalize someone for mental health reasons).

After six-and-a-half years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February last year. The following months were tumultuous as West took to social media to publicly ask for a reconciliation with Kardashian and criticized the shape wear mogul and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Appearing on the Drink Champs podcast last November, Ye declared Kardashian is "still my wife" despite the divorce. In his "Thanksgiving Prayer," Ye said, "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together." At a massive concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum in early December, he changed the lyrics of his "Runaway" to "I need you to run right back to me, baby/More specifically, Kimberly."

In a new court filing this year, Kardashian argued that West was causing her “emotional distress” by publicly posting about their relationship and falsely claiming he might face financial harm if their marriage is terminated ahead of a final settlement on property and custody issues.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian said in a statement to the court. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”