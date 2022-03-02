Kim Kardashian Is a Single Woman Again

Kimye is kaputt after an L.A. judge approved Kim Kardashian’s single status at a hearing Wednesday.

Kardashian, 41, appeared remotely at the hearing after telling the judge in multiple sworn statements filed since December that she “very much” desired the termination of her marriage to Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, ahead of final orders on their still-pending child custody and property settlements.

Before placing the beauty mogul under oath to make everything official, Los Angeles County Judge Steve Cochran asked her about her four kids with West, even rattling off their ages of 2, 4, 6 and 8 years old.

“I am. I’m having so much fun with them. It’s a lot. Four kids is a lot, but it’s the best,” Kardashian said as her video feed was shared on a large screen in the courtroom. She then raised her right hand and promised to tell the truth while seated alone in a nondescript room.

“Did you have problems, disputes, differences causing a breakdown of your marriage?” Judge Cochran asked.

“Yes,” Kardashian replied, looking straight at the camera and wearing a short-sleeved black top with no collar and her hair up in a bun.

“Would counseling, additional time or assistance of the court save your marriage?” the judge asked.

“No,” Kardashian replied before confirming it was her “desire to be restored to the status of a single person” and have her maiden name restored.

“It is my understanding there is no opposition (to your petition), so it is granted,” Judge Cochran said, dissolving the A-list couple’s marriage shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time Wednesday.

The outcome of the high-stakes hearing seemed up in the air as recently as Friday when West’s former lawyer filed paperwork suggesting the rap icon might challenge the couple’s prenup as well as Kardashian’s recent claims that he was behind recent harassing posts emanating from his Instagram account. Kardashian said the posts were causing her “emotional distress,” but West’s response filing two days later dismissed the allegation as “double hearsay,” arguing Kardashian failed to file any proof showing he had actually authored them.

But the brewing battle apparently took a turn when West fired that lawyer by Tuesday afternoon and replaced him with Samantha Spector, the prominent divorce attorney who recently represented Nicole Young in her massive $100 million divorce settlement with Dr. Dre. While Spector helped Young fight the validity of her prenup, saying it was filed under duress, the powerhouse lawyer didn’t take an adversarial position Wednesday to the contract Kardashian and West signed before their opulent Italian wedding on May 24, 2014.

The contract called on both parties to keep their assets separate during their marriage and led Kardashian to state in a recent filing that the formal couple had no community property or debts to divvy up at all, so there was no reason to deny her request for fast-tracked single status.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian wrote in a sworn statement filed Feb. 23. “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

She concluded, “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”

West, 44, adamantly opposed Kardashian’s request for a bifurcated divorce in two February filings from his prior lawyer, saying he wouldn’t agree to an expedited termination of their marital status unless Kardashian agreed to waive any marital privilege she might have with a subsequent spouse that overlaps with their child custody negotiations. He also asked for an order blocking her from transferring assets out of any of her trusts.

Kardashian and her lawyer called West’s demand for a blanket waiver of future marital privilege “unprecedented.”

“Clearly, Mr. West’s goal here is to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry,” Kardashian’s Feb. 23 filing said. “To order Ms. Kardashian as a condition of remarriage to obtain a waiver of all marital privileges under [the law] is an unwarranted intrusion of Ms. Kardashian’s right to remarry and appears punitive at a bare minimum.”

Kardashian also argued that her trusts are her separate property under the couple’s prenup, so West has no right to “freeze” them in a way that would block her from writing checks, paying bills, and conducting everyday business.

“I do not believe it is just or equitable to impose limitations on my ability to move forward with my life and earn a living,” she wrote in one of her statements.

West, for his part, has been making plenty of headlines in recent months, both related to his divorce and beyond it.

He released his new Donda 2 album last week, confirmed late Tuesday he’s set to headline this year’s Rolling Loud Miami alongside Kendrick Lamar and Future, and shared a photo of himself with rumored new muse Chaney Jones on his Instagram, along with a heart emoji.

He’s also the subject of a pending misdemeanor battery prosecution after he reportedly punched a fan seeking an autograph on Jan. 13. “We have received the case and are reviewing it,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesperson for Los Angeles City Attorney, told Rolling Stone Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, West has alternated over the last few months between criticizing his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and begging for a reconciliation.

“God please bring our family back together,” he wrote on Instagram last month while sharing photos of his family.

Appearing on the Drink Champs podcast last November, West publicly declared Kardashian still his “wife at the end of the day.” During a massive benefit concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum in early December, he changed the lyrics of his “Runaway” to, “I need you to run right back to me, baby/More specifically, Kimberly.”

West later embarked on a PDA-filled public relationship with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and blasted Kardashian for allegedly kidnapping their younger daughter (she didn’t) and allowing their older 8-year-old daughter to appear in videos on TikTok against his wishes.

Kardashian has stayed mostly mum outside her court statements, but she did defend herself with a rare reaction shared in her Instagram stories last month.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”