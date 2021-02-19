Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after six and a half years of marriage.

A representative for Kardashian confirmed the filing — which was first reported by TMZ — but declined to provide further comment. A representative for West did not immediately return a request for comment.

Per TMZ, the split is amicable with West and Kardashian set to agree to joint custody of their children. They also plan to stick to the arrangements laid out in a pre-nuptial agreement.

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012 and quickly became one of the biggest celebrity couples in the world and perfect fodder for tabloids and social media. In 2013, their first daughter, North, was born. Later that year, they got engaged and were married on May 24th, 2014. Kardashian and West had three more children together, Saint (born 2015), Chicago (born 2018 via surrogate), and Psalm (born 2019 via surrogate).

Rumors that Kardashian and West were on the verge of splitting ramped up last year. West notably fired off several since-deleted tweets last July — not long after he launched his tumultuous campaign for president — claiming the Kardashian family had tried to “51/50” him (“5150” is short-hand for a California legal code to institutionalize someone for mental health reasons). He also appeared to accuse Kardashian of having an affair with Meek Mill and referred to Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner, as “Kris Jong-Un.”

While paparazzi captured an emotional meeting between Kardashian and West in Wyoming later that month, the two appeared to effectively separate afterward. In October, West notably did not appear in any photos from Kardashian’s infamous private island birthday party; he reportedly arrived at the party late and his gift was a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.