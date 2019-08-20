Kim Gordon Previews Debut Solo Album With Neo-Noir ‘Sketch Artist’ Video

Kim Gordon unveiled the bruising new single, “Sketch Artist,” from her debut solo album No Home Record, set to arrive October 11th via Matador.

The former Sonic Youth member also sahred a video for “Sketch Artist,” directed by the Berlin-based experimental filmmaker Loretta Fahrenholz. In the clip, Gordon plays a driver for a ride share app called “Unter,” and as she drives passengers — including Broad City star Abbi Jacobson — around nighttime Los Angeles, her cold stare shocks pedestrians on the street into dancing fits.

No Home Record — whose title alludes to filmmaker Chantal Akerman’s No Home Movie — will feature eight other tracks from Gordon, including her 2016 single “Murdered Out.” Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Ariel Pink, Sky Ferreira), Shawn Everett (The War on Drugs, The Voidz, Jim James) and composer/filmmaker Jake Meginsky all contributed production.

“‘Why a solo record? And why now?’ I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen,” Gordon said in a statement. “Living in L.A. the last few years, it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home.”

While No Home Record marks Gordon’s first solo effort, her post-Sonic Youth output includes three records with Bill Nace as Body/Head. The duo’s first album, Coming Apart, arrived in 2013, while their most recent, The Switch, was released last July.

In addition to her music career, Gordon recently opened her solo art exhibitions “She Bites Her Tender Mind” at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin and “Lo-Fi Glamour” at the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, PA.