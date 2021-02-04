Kim Gordon Releases Music Video for ‘Hungry Baby’

Kim Gordon has released a video for “Hungry Baby,” a cut off her solo debut album No Home Record.

Directed by Clara Balzary, the video stars Gordon’s daughter, Coco Gordon-Moore, as a home improvement store employee at the end of a long shift. After a man in a car litters in the store’s parking lot where Coco is standing, Gordon shows up as another employee who says dryly, “Clean up on Aisle 9.” Coco then launches into a rage-fueled dance around the parking lot, set to “Hungry Baby.”

“I came up with the idea for the video after listening to ‘Hungry Baby’ on a 2020 angst-fueled walk around my suburban neighborhood,” Balzary says. “Coco is an amazing performer and loved her as this character with such a raging internal world set against that quiet and empty backdrop of the parking lot. I’m so grateful to Kim for being so supportive and open to the idea. She is such a role model as someone for whom an art practice always comes before worries about ego or branding. The talented Sadie Wilking worked with Coco on choreography, and we couldn’t have done any of it without the legendary cinematographer and friend, Christopher Blauvelt, who is always so generous with his craft.”

Gordon released No Home Record in October 2019, naming it after the Chantal Akerman documentary No Home Movie.