Watch Kim Gordon’s Voyeuristic New Video for ‘Earthquake’

Singer spies on Los Angelenos in latest No Home Record visual

By

Reporter

Kim Gordon has shared the “voyeuristic” new video for “Earthquake,” a track off the former Sonic Youth singer’s acclaimed 2019 LP No Home Record.

Like the previous visual for “Sketch Artist,” “Earthquake” reunites Gordon with filmmaker Loretta Fahrenholz, who shot the video from the perspective of one of those street-mapping vehicles that Google deploys.

“(L.A.) is a really voyeuristic city and you’re usually looking at things from a distance,” Gordon told DIY of the video. “When I was in New York, I missed the space. And in L.A. there’s also that sense of impending doom, whether it’s fire season or actual earthquakes. People adapt and everything becomes normalized. That’s what’s cool about the video. It shows people going about their business. People think of L.A. as quite a utopian place but really it’s sort of like a mirage.”

Gordon elaborated on her move back to Los Angeles, where she grew up and went to college, in an interview with Rolling Stone in October, “The things that I had issues with about L.A. [growing up] I still have issues with; just a certain glossy Hollywood kind of thing. I just disliked how everything is about money. But that’s pretty easy to avoid. And, I mean, New York was always about money. I just wasn’t aware of it cause I didn’t have any for a long time. I almost feel like, in the recession, L.A. started looking more quaint as things started deteriorating there a bit.”

