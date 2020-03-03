 Watch Kim Gordon Bake a Bernie Sanders Cake in New PSA - Rolling Stone
Watch Kim Gordon Bake a Bernie Sanders Cake in New PSA

“What’s Cooking America?” ad asks viewers to “Vote for Bernie” on Super Tuesday

Kim Gordon

Kim Gordon bakes a Bernie Sanders-branded cake in a new PSA, urging fans to vote for the presidential candidate on Super Tuesday.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Gordon bakes a Bernie Sanders-branded cake in a new PSA, urging fans to vote for the presidential candidate on Super Tuesday, March 3rd.

The surreal clip features the songwriter’s recipe for a Sanders victory: Medicare for All, Green New Deal, Ban For-Profit Prisons, Cancel Student Debt and Women’s Rights. Deadpanning for the camera, she tosses those ingredients in a bowl, mixes them up and throws them in the oven, resulting in a blue-and-white dessert emblazoned with the Vermont senator’s logo. “Vote for Bernie,” she requests over a cartoonish organ.

The former Sonic Youth bassist shared the ad on Twitter, writing, “Want a recipe for a better future? Watch to find out #Bernie2020 #NotMeUs

Gordon has been a vocal Sanders supporter, recently encouraging her social media followers to join door-to-door canvassing efforts in California.

“I feel like it’s kind of the bleakest moment or maybe the most hopeful moment right now,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “Or it could be both. Bernie is such an inspirational figure. He’s been saying the same thing for years, and he’s the only candidate who has grown the Democratic party, who has done outreach to the Latino community, to people who’ve never been approached, as well as to black communities. He really helped create this movement that’s bigger than any candidate.”

Gordon recently announced a world tour promoting her debut solo LP, 2019’s No Home Record. The trek kicks off in Europe and heads to North America in July, wrapping September 15th in San Francisco.

