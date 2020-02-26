Kim Gordon Unveils 2020 Tour

Kim Gordon has announced a 2020 world trek in support of her solo debut No Home Record, released last fall.

Gordon will spend the first half of the summer in Europe, including the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, on June 4th. She’ll head to North America in July, kicking off at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 17th. She’ll perform at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 19th and stop at New York’s Webster Hall on July 23rd. The tour will wrap up at the Fillmore in San Francisco on September 15th.

Gordon has heavily endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary, canvassing in Los Angeles and posting frequently on Instagram. “Here we are dealing with abortion again, and women having control of their own bodies,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “It’s kind of crazy.”

Kim Gordon Tour Dates

March 8 — London, UK @BBC 6 Music Festival London

May 22 — Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Fest

May 24 — Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

May 25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

May 27 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

May 28 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

May 29 — All Points East, London

May 31 — Art Rock Fest, St. Brieuc, France

June 2 — Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

June 3 — Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

June 4 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

June 6 — Aarhus, DK @ Northside Fest

June 8 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

June 9 — Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater

June 11 — Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

July 17 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 19 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

July 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

July 23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

July 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

July 25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 11 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

September 12 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

September 15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore