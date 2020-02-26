Kim Gordon Unveils 2020 Tour

Kim Gordon has announced a 2020 world trek in support of her solo debut No Home Record, released last fall.
Gordon will spend the first half of the summer in Europe, including the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, on June 4th. She’ll head to North America in July, kicking off at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 17th. She’ll perform at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 19th and stop at New York’s Webster Hall on July 23rd. The tour will wrap up at the Fillmore in San Francisco on September 15th.
Gordon has heavily endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary, canvassing in Los Angeles and posting frequently on Instagram. “Here we are dealing with abortion again, and women having control of their own bodies,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “It’s kind of crazy.”
Kim Gordon Tour Dates
March 8 — London, UK @BBC 6 Music Festival London
May 22 — Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Fest
May 24 — Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
May 25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
May 27 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
May 28 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
May 29 — All Points East, London
May 31 — Art Rock Fest, St. Brieuc, France
June 2 — Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
June 3 — Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
June 4 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
June 6 — Aarhus, DK @ Northside Fest
June 8 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
June 9 — Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater
June 11 — Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
July 17 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
July 19 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
July 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
July 23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
July 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
July 25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
September 11 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
September 12 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
September 13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
September 15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore