Watch the Killers Play Rooftop ‘Mr. Brightside’ on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Killers offered the NFL’s Raiders a Las Vegas welcome with a zestful halftime performance of “Mr. Brightside” on Monday Night Football.

“Hello, we’re the Killers,” singer Brandon Flowers says in the clip, introducing the signature single from the Vegas band’s debut LP, 2004’s Hot Fuss. “It’s our pleasure to welcome the Raiders to fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada. I think we’ve got just the song for the occasion.”

The group performs high on a rooftop during the spot, aired during the Raiders’ matchup against the New Orleans Saints — their first home game of the season, unveiling the team’s new Allegiant Stadium.

The live appearance arrives one month after the release of Imploding the Mirage, the band’s sixth LP. In a recent NME interview, Flowers — who recently took part in a livestream with New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris focused on Ian Curtis — noted that the Killers have already begun work on a follow-up record, tentatively due out in spring 2021.

“Every time someone makes a record, they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record,” he said. “We really are. We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [producer Jonathon Rado] and [producer Shawn Everett]. We did a week in Northern California. I had a lot of time on my hands. Before, I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”