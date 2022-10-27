‘Live Free and Stay Lit’: Killer Mike Drops New Solo Single ‘Talk’n That Shit’

Killer Mike is “Talk’n That Shit!” on the rapper’s second single since reigniting his solo career after a decade with Run the Jewels.

After leading a battalion on the battlefield against an army of Nazis, secessionists, and confederates earlier this year in the video for “Run” — his first solo single in 10 years — Killer Mike returns to his native Atlanta to showcase his role as a community leader and advocate.

“The song is self-explanatory,” Killer Mike said in a statement. “With the video, I wanted to show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more- in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit.”

The visual also features local groups and organizations — PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project — that are meaningful to the rapper.

Whereas “Run” was produced by No ID, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and TWhy Xclusive sculpted the beats for “Talk’n That Shit!” Both singles marked Killer Mike’s first solo tracks since his 2012 LP R.A.P. Music, produced by his future jewels-running mate El-P.

Killer Mike recently appeared on the Tonight Show to discuss the importance of voting on a local level and the recently passed Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, as well as perform “Run” live.