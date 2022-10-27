fbpixel
R.A.P. Music

‘Live Free and Stay Lit’: Killer Mike Drops New Solo Single ‘Talk’n That Shit’

"I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit," Run the Jewels rapper says of second solo song of 2022
"Talk'n That Shit"

Killer Mike is “Talk’n That Shit!” on the rapper’s second single since reigniting his solo career after a decade with Run the Jewels.

After leading a battalion on the battlefield against an army of Nazis, secessionists, and confederates earlier this year in the video for “Run” — his first solo single in 10 years — Killer Mike returns to his native Atlanta to showcase his role as a community leader and advocate.

“The song is self-explanatory,” Killer Mike said in a statement. “With the video, I wanted to show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more- in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit.”

The visual also features local groups and organizations — PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project — that are meaningful to the rapper.

Whereas “Run” was produced by No ID, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and TWhy Xclusive sculpted the beats for “Talk’n That Shit!” Both singles marked Killer Mike’s first solo tracks since his 2012 LP R.A.P. Music, produced by his future jewels-running mate El-P.

Killer Mike recently appeared on the Tonight Show to discuss the importance of voting on a local level and the recently passed Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, as well as perform “Run” live.

