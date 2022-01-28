Kid Rock Assures Snowflake Fans He’ll Cancel Gigs With Vax Mandates

Kid Rock reassured fans he will absolutely cancel any show on his upcoming tour if a venue requires fans to show proof of vaccine or potentially has other Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

In a Facebook video, Rock noted some chatter among fans who said they wouldn’t go to gigs on his Bad Reputation tour because of vaccine mandates at venues. But the musician said his brain trust had done as much research as possible and was confident that they hadn’t booked a show at a venue with a hard vax mandate, and if they had, that the rules would be out the window by the time he arrived in either the spring or summer. And if that turned out not to be the case, Kid Rock soothed the sensitive fears of any fans worried about winding up in an environment designed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“If there are any venues — I’m not aware of any — they’re gonna be gone by the time we get to your city,” he said. “If they’re not, you don’t have to worry, you’ll be getting your money back — because I won’t be showing up either! If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing, ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People,’ while people are holding up their fucking vaccine cards and wearing masks — that shit ain’t happening.”

That shit, however, may be happening depending on what particular Covid-19 safety protocols Kid Rock deems egregious enough to cancel a show. For instance, some venues he’s playing — like the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts — require proof of vaccine or a negative Covid test from within 72 hours. While Kid Rock said he declined to book shows in cities like Buffalo and Toronto because of vaccine mandates, he didn’t clarify whether asking fans to prove they don’t have a deadly and highly communicable virus to attend his show was a cancelable offense.

Kid Rock’s courageous stance on contracting Covid comes on the heels of his new song, “We the People,” in which he calls for “love and unit” while also asking folks to “suck on deez nuts.”