See Kid Rock Cover Eddie Money’s ‘Shakin” at Detroit Concert

Kid Rock paid tribute to Eddie Money with a performance of the singer’s 1982 hit “Shakin'” at the DTE Energy Music Theatre, a Detroit-area venue where Money performed 38 times over the course of his career, the Detroit News reports.

“I’m sure you heard that Eddie Money passed away today,” Rock told the crowd Friday during the song’s bridge. “And not only was Detroit like a second home, I’m sure many of you know that Pine Knob was absolutely his house. He opened this place every summer for decades. So we wanted to come sing one tonight and pay tribute to him. So rock on Eddie.”

According to Michigan Live, Money performed at the DTE Energy Music Theatre every year since 1992, even performing the inaugural concert at the venue. Money’s second-to-last concert was his annual Memorial Day weekend gig at the DTE Energy Music Theatre on May 25th. The following night, Money played his final show at Maricopa, Arizona’s Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino.

Money died Friday at the age of 70 following complications from a recent heart valve surgery.