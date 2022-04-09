Of Course Kid Rock’s Concerts Now Open With a Message From Donald Trump

Kid Rock kicked off his 2022 tour Thursday night in the most Kid Rock way possible: With a video introduction delivered by Donald Trump.

Perhaps repaying Rock for all that solid advice he gave him regarding North Korea, the former president told the Evansville, Indiana audience in the video (via MetalSucks), “Hello, everyone. I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

Trump added of his golf buddy, “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

Trump then put on his trademark red cap, but one that read “Make America Rock Again.”

Over the past year Rock — perhaps Trump’s biggest supporter in the music world — has been floating in the jetsam of the one-term presidency, making music that would only appeal to Trump-loving Rock fans, from his “snowflakes”-slamming single “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” to a track that incorporates the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” into its chorus.

In March, Rock revealed that — during Trump’s presidency — the president would consult with the “Bawitdaba” singer on geopolitical matters, including top-secret matters. “We’re looking at maps and shit, and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this shit?'” Rock said during a Fox News interview. “I make dirty records sometimes. ‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.'”