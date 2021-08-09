The Kid Laroi Holds At Number One on RS 100 With ‘Stay’

The Kid Laroi continues his reign atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart as the Justin Bieber-featuring “Stay” takes Number One for a fourth straight week. The song, which is Laroi’s first RS 100 Number One, saw over 27 million on-demand audio streams during the week of July 30th through August 5th.

“Stay” edged out another collaboration, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” which held at Number Two for a second week. Billie Eilish lands the biggest debut of the week with “Happier Than Ever,” off her album of the same name, at Number Three. All told, 14 of the 16 songs off Happier Than Ever landed on the RS 100. “Getting Older” debuts at Number 32, while “NDA” rises 60 ranks to Number 36.

Top Songs The week of July 30, 2021 1 Stay The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Song Units 223.9K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 27M Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Industry Baby Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Song Units 170.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Baltimore, MD Song Streams 22M Top Cities Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Baltimore, MD Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 3 Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish NEW! Song Units 161.1K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Interscope Top Cities New York, NY Salt Lake City, UT Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 19.7M Top Cities New York, NY Salt Lake City, UT Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Interscope 4 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 137K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Song Streams 17.4M Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 Butter BTS Song Units 123.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label BigHit Entertainment Top Cities San Diego, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 5.8M Top Cities San Diego, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Los Angeles, CA Record Label BigHit Entertainment

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Olivia Rodrigo’s pop-rock hit “Good 4 U” lands at Number Four, marking its 12th straight week in the top five of the chart. With “Good 4 U,” Rodrigo officially ties Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B as the female artists with the most consecutive weeks in the top five of the RS 100. BTS’s “Butter” rounds out the top five, and was once again the highest-selling single of the week.

Big debuts include Silk Sonic’s “Skate” at Number 11, which is the duo’s second top 20 hit; Aventura and Bad Bunny’s “Volví” (Number 15), which marks Aventura’s first RS 100 hit; and Farruko’s “Pepas” at Number 61. Isaiah Rashad makes his RS 100 debut with “From The Garden,” which features Lil Uzi Vert, at Number 68.

Elsewhere, Doja Cat scores her eighth top 10 hit as “Need To Know” rises to Number 10, and Sleepy Hallow reaches a new career peak as “2055” rises to Number 21.

See the full RS 100 here.