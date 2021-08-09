 The Kid Laroi Holds At Number One on RS 100 With 'Stay' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

The Kid Laroi Holds At Number One on RS 100 With ‘Stay’

Billie Eilish lands the biggest debut of the week, with “Happier Than Ever” at Number Three.

Director of Charts

THe Kid Laroi tops the RS 100 for a fourth straight week.

The Kid Laroi continues his reign atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart as the Justin Bieber-featuring “Stay” takes Number One for a fourth straight week. The song, which is Laroi’s first RS 100 Number One, saw over 27 million on-demand audio streams during the week of July 30th through August 5th. 

“Stay” edged out another collaboration, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” which held at Number Two for a second week. Billie Eilish lands the biggest debut of the week with “Happier Than Ever,” off her album of the same name, at Number Three. All told, 14 of the 16 songs off Happier Than Ever landed on the RS 100. “Getting Older” debuts at Number 32, while “NDA” rises 60 ranks to Number 36.

Top Songs

The week of July 30, 2021
1

Stay

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
Song Units 223.9K
2

Industry Baby

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
Song Units 170.9K
3

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish
NEW!
Song Units 161.1K NEW!
4

good 4 u

Olivia Rodrigo
Song Units 137K
5

Butter

BTS
Song Units 123.6K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Olivia Rodrigo’s pop-rock hit “Good 4 U” lands at Number Four, marking its 12th straight week in the top five of the chart. With “Good 4 U,” Rodrigo officially ties Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B as the female artists with the most consecutive weeks in the top five of the RS 100. BTS’s “Butter” rounds out the top five, and was once again the highest-selling single of the week. 

Big debuts include Silk Sonic’s “Skate” at Number 11, which is the duo’s second top 20 hit;  Aventura and Bad Bunny’s “Volví” (Number 15), which marks Aventura’s first RS 100 hit; and Farruko’s “Pepas” at Number 61. Isaiah Rashad makes his RS 100 debut with “From The Garden,” which features Lil Uzi Vert, at Number 68.

Elsewhere, Doja Cat scores her eighth top 10 hit as “Need To Know” rises to Number 10, and Sleepy Hallow reaches a new career peak as “2055” rises to Number 21.

See the full RS 100 here.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, the kid laroi

