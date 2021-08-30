The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Continue Reign on RS 100 with ‘Stay’

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s collaboration “Stay” spends yet another week atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart, pulling in 218,000 song units from August 20th through August 26th. This marks the song’s seventh straight week at Number One, becoming just the third song in RS 100 history to accomplish this feat after Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.”
“Stay” leads another collaboration, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” which takes second for a fifth straight week. Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” rises to a new peak of Number Three. “Good 4 U” and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” round out the top five.
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
With the release of his new album Trip at Knight, Trippie Redd scores the biggest debut of the week with the Juice WRLD-featuring “Matt Hardy 999.” All told, 10 songs off Trip at Knight reached the chart, marking a new career best for the rapper. Elsewhere, Rod Wave’s “Already Won,” featuring LIl Durk, enters at Number 21, and Clinton Kane reaches a new career peak with “I Guess I’m in Love” at Number 57.
See the full RS 100 here.