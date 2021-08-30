The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Continue Reign on RS 100 with ‘Stay’

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s collaboration “Stay” spends yet another week atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart, pulling in 218,000 song units from August 20th through August 26th. This marks the song’s seventh straight week at Number One, becoming just the third song in RS 100 history to accomplish this feat after Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.”

“Stay” leads another collaboration, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” which takes second for a fifth straight week. Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” rises to a new peak of Number Three. “Good 4 U” and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” round out the top five.

Top Songs The week of August 20, 2021 1 Stay The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Song Units 218.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Pittsburgh, PA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 26.8M Top Cities New York, NY Pittsburgh, PA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Industry Baby Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Song Units 145.2K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Detroit, MI Song Streams 19.1M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Detroit, MI Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 3 Need To Know Doja Cat Song Units 114.8K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label RCA Top Cities New York, NY Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Las Vegas, NV Song Streams 14.8M Top Cities New York, NY Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Las Vegas, NV Record Label RCA RCA 4 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 114K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 15 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Song Streams 14.5M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran Song Units 112.7K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) New York, NY Salt Lake City, UT Song Streams 12.4M Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) New York, NY Salt Lake City, UT Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

With the release of his new album Trip at Knight, Trippie Redd scores the biggest debut of the week with the Juice WRLD-featuring “Matt Hardy 999.” All told, 10 songs off Trip at Knight reached the chart, marking a new career best for the rapper. Elsewhere, Rod Wave’s “Already Won,” featuring LIl Durk, enters at Number 21, and Clinton Kane reaches a new career peak with “I Guess I’m in Love” at Number 57.

