The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ Spends Fifth Straight Week Atop RS 100

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” tops the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart for a fifth consecutive week, becoming only the second song to do so this year, after Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.” During the week of August 6th through August 12th, “Stay” saw over 26 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S.
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” holds at Number Two, while the Weeknd scores the highest debut of the week with “Take My Breath” at Number Three. Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” round out the top five.
Top Songs
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Also making a strong debuts are Jack Harlow and Pooh Shiesty’s “SUVs (Black on Black)” at Number 30, Lil Tecca and Gunna’s “Repeat It” at Number 52 and Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name” at Number 60. Three artists also make their career debuts on the RS 100: Nessa Barrett with “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” at Number 66, Nas with “EPMD 2” at Number 75 and “Rare” at Number 94, and Capella Grey with “Gyalis” at Number 96.
Elsewhere, Florida Georgia Line and Nelly both reach new career peaks as “Lil Bit” moves up to Number 21 and Farruko scores his first top 40 hit on the RS 100 as “Pepas” rises to a new peak of Number 33.