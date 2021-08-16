The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ Spends Fifth Straight Week Atop RS 100

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” tops the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart for a fifth consecutive week, becoming only the second song to do so this year, after Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.” During the week of August 6th through August 12th, “Stay” saw over 26 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” holds at Number Two, while the Weeknd scores the highest debut of the week with “Take My Breath” at Number Three. Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” round out the top five.

Top Songs The week of August 6, 2021 1 Stay The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Song Units 213.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Salt Lake City, UT Song Streams 26.1M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Salt Lake City, UT Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Industry Baby Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Song Units 149.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Hartford & New Haven, CT New York, NY Song Streams 19.5M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Hartford & New Haven, CT New York, NY Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 3 Take My Breath The Weeknd NEW! Song Units 136.7K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 15M Top Cities New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Record Label 4 Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish Song Units 134.3K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Interscope Top Cities New York, NY Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 16.6M Top Cities New York, NY Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Interscope 5 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 123.9K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Hartford & New Haven, CT Song Streams 15.7M Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Hartford & New Haven, CT Record Label Interscope Interscope

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Also making a strong debuts are Jack Harlow and Pooh Shiesty’s “SUVs (Black on Black)” at Number 30, Lil Tecca and Gunna’s “Repeat It” at Number 52 and Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name” at Number 60. Three artists also make their career debuts on the RS 100: Nessa Barrett with “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” at Number 66, Nas with “EPMD 2” at Number 75 and “Rare” at Number 94, and Capella Grey with “Gyalis” at Number 96.

Elsewhere, Florida Georgia Line and Nelly both reach new career peaks as “Lil Bit” moves up to Number 21 and Farruko scores his first top 40 hit on the RS 100 as “Pepas” rises to a new peak of Number 33.