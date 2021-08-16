 The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Holds At Number One on RS 100 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bon Iver Announces Special Live Shows for Album's 10th Anniversary
Home Music Music News

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ Spends Fifth Straight Week Atop RS 100

The Weeknd scores the biggest debut of the week with “Take My Breath.”

By

Director of Charts

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
the kid laroi

The Kid Laroi's 'F*ck Love' has grown to 35 tracks.

Brandon Bowen*

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” tops the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart for a fifth consecutive week, becoming only the second song to do so this year, after Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.” During the week of August 6th through August 12th, “Stay” saw over 26 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S. 

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” holds at Number Two, while the Weeknd scores the highest debut of the week with “Take My Breath” at Number Three. Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” round out the top five. 

Top Songs

The week of August 6, 2021
1

Stay

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
Song Units 213.1K
2

Industry Baby

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
Song Units 149.6K
3

Take My Breath

The Weeknd
NEW!
Song Units 136.7K NEW!
4

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish
Song Units 134.3K
5

good 4 u

Olivia Rodrigo
Song Units 123.9K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Also making a strong debuts are Jack Harlow and Pooh Shiesty’s “SUVs (Black on Black)” at Number 30, Lil Tecca and Gunna’s “Repeat It” at Number 52 and Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name” at Number 60. Three artists also make their career debuts on the RS 100: Nessa Barrett with “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” at Number 66, Nas with “EPMD 2” at Number 75 and “Rare” at Number 94, and Capella Grey with “Gyalis” at Number 96.

Elsewhere, Florida Georgia Line and Nelly both reach new career peaks as “Lil Bit” moves up to Number 21 and Farruko scores his first top 40 hit on the RS 100 as “Pepas” rises to a new peak of Number 33.

In This Article: Justin Bieber, RS Charts, the kid laroi

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.