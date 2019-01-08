Kid Ink Drives Down Dark Road in New ‘Tomahawk’ Video

Kid Ink debuted an ominous video for his latest single, “Tomahawk.” The track appears on the Los Angeles rapper’s seven-track December EP Missed Calls.

The nighttime-set video opens with gaudy images of his white car as the rapper slowly gets into the driver’s seat. Kid Ink smokes, raps, and drives down a dark road for the rest of the hazy visual.

Kid Ink’s Missed Calls followed his 2017 EP 7 Series and features appearances from Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Valee, Rich the Kid and more. His latest music follows an uncharacteristically quiet year from the rapper, who made his debut in 2010 with the mixtape World Tour. He quickly followed with three full-length albums, with the most recent LP being 2015’s Full Speed, and collaborated with artists like Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony and Travis Barker. Outside of Missed Calls, Kid Ink appeared on the Uncle Drew soundtrack, alongside Elley Duhé.