Kid Drummer Nails Queens of the Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’

Nandi Bushell may have been born in 2011, but her cover of Queens of the Stone Age’s “No One Knows” proves she’s skilled beyond her years. The 9-year-old played Dave Grohl’s drum parts perfectly — he briefly played with the band in 2001 — on the song that appeared on Songs for the Deaf.

The clip features Bushell in overalls and a rainbow-striped shirt, playing the drum fill before the final verse. She bounces up and down ecstatically, twirling the drum stick in her hand and sticking her tongue out at the camera. “I love this song!” she wrote on her Twitter. “I had so much fun rocking out!” The band posted the video to their Instagram, commenting “Incredible!”

Born in Ipswich, England, Bushell began playing drums at the age of four. She recently went on Ellen to perform Nirvana’s “In Bloom.”

“On Saturdays and Sundays, [my family and I] make pancakes, and I listen to the Beatles, and I saw the drum kit and Ringo Starr,” Bushell told the host. “He just inspired me to play the drums.”

Bushell has covered a number of rock classics on her YouTube channel — including David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop” and the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” alongside her father on guitar.