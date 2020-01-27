 9-Year-Old Drummer Nails Queens of the Stone Age's 'No One Knows' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill Set for 2020 Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kid Drummer Nails Queens of the Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’

9-year-old Nandi Bushell covers Dave Grohl’s drum parts from the 2002 track

By
Angie Martoccio

Reporter

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nandi Bushell may have been born in 2011, but her cover of Queens of the Stone Age’s “No One Knows” proves she’s skilled beyond her years. The 9-year-old played Dave Grohl’s drum parts perfectly — he briefly played with the band in 2001 — on the song that appeared on Songs for the Deaf.

The clip features Bushell in overalls and a rainbow-striped shirt, playing the drum fill before the final verse. She bounces up and down ecstatically, twirling the drum stick in her hand and sticking her tongue out at the camera. “I love this song!” she wrote on her Twitter. “I had so much fun rocking out!” The band posted the video to their Instagram, commenting “Incredible!”

Born in Ipswich, England, Bushell began playing drums at the age of four. She recently went on Ellen to perform Nirvana’s “In Bloom.”

“On Saturdays and Sundays, [my family and I] make pancakes, and I listen to the Beatles, and I saw the drum kit and Ringo Starr,” Bushell told the host. “He just inspired me to play the drums.”

Bushell has covered a number of rock classics on her YouTube channel — including David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop” and the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” alongside her father on guitar.

 

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.