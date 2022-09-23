Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign Get Vulnerable on New Song ‘Willing to Trust’

Kid Cudi has linked up with Ty Dolla $ign for a new song, “Willing to Trust,” from the rapper’s upcoming album/Netflix show, Entergalactic.

“Willing to Trust” is a characteristically woozy Kid Cudi cut, anchored by deep bass grooves, awash with heavy synths, and sprinkled with some spaced-out guitar riffs. Cudi and Ty trade off vocal duties on the verses before linking up on the simple, yet affecting refrain, “And I’ve been willing to trust someone.”

Entergalactic, the album, is Kid Cudi’s eighth solo album (and 10th overall, counting collaborative efforts WZRD and Kids See Ghosts) and follows 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. Prior to dropping “Willing to Trust,” Cudi shared “Anger” and “Do What I Want.”

Both Entergalactic the album, and the accompanying animated show, will arrive on Sept. 30. The multi-media project tells the story of “two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.” The show’s voice cast includes Cudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Laura Harrier, Jaden Smith, and Macaulay Culkin.

“Entergalactic is everything I’ve always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album,” Cudi said in a statement. “It all started with the music, which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I’ve ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can’t wait for you to finally experience it.”