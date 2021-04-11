See Kid Cudi Pay Tribute to Kurt Cobain, Chris Farley as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

Kid Cudi paid tribute to both Kurt Cobain and Chris Farley during the rapper’s musical guest spot on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The rapper’s homage came in the form of his wardrobe choices: During “Tequila Shots,” Cudi donned an open green cardigan — like the one worn by Cobain during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged — atop a shirt that had a photo of Farley on it.

For “Sad People,” Cudi appeared onstage in a dress that — as people on social media realized — resembled a similarly floral-pattern shirt Cobain wore. Cudi’s musical guest spot came just days after the 28th anniversary of Cobain’s April 5th, 1994 death.

The rapper — who has a tattoo dedicated to the Nirvana singer — previously sampled Cobain’s Montage of Heck demo “Burn the Rain” on Kids See Ghosts‘ “Cudi Montage.” Cudi’s latest album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen arrived in December.

In addition to his Farley shirt, Cudi also acknowledged the late SNL star’s continued presence at the show’s studio:

Cudi also appeared in SNL’s “Weird Little Flute” music video with Pete Davidson and Chris Redd, which also had cameos by host Carey Mulligan and surprise guest Timothee Chalamet: