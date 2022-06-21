Kid Cudi Heading ‘To the Moon’ on World Tour

Kid Cudi is heading to the moon on his upcoming tour, kind of. The rapper’s newly announced To the Moon world tour unfortunately shares a name with an idiotic and unrelated crypto-bro phrase, so let’s just imagine that he’s getting a moon landing of his own.
Scheduled for 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe, the tour will begin on Aug. 16 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. Cudi will travel through Portland, Oakland, Denver, Miami, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more cities. Tickets for the To the Moon tour go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Kid Cudi website. The tour will be supported by Don Toliver and Strick on all dates. Denzel Curry and 070 Shake will support select shows.
The North American leg of the tour wraps on Sept. 17 with his inaugural Moon Man’s Landing festival in his hometown of Cleveland. The festival will feature appearances by Playboi Carti, HAIM, Dominic Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, and more performers.
Cudi recently dropped “Do What I Want,” the lead single to his long-awaited studio album Entergalactic set for release later this year. The record will accompany his forthcoming animated music series of the same name arriving to Netflix on Sept. 30 with cast appearances from Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Teyana Taylor, Macaulay Culkin, and others.
Kid Cudi 2022 Tour Dates
Aug. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Aug. 18 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Aug. 19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 21– Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Aug. 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Aug. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Aug. 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Aug. 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 4 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Sept. 6 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 8 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Moon Man’s Landing