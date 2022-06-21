Kid Cudi Heading ‘To the Moon’ on World Tour

Kid Cudi is heading to the moon on his upcoming tour, kind of. The rapper’s newly announced To the Moon world tour unfortunately shares a name with an idiotic and unrelated crypto-bro phrase, so let’s just imagine that he’s getting a moon landing of his own.

Scheduled for 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe, the tour will begin on Aug. 16 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. Cudi will travel through Portland, Oakland, Denver, Miami, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more cities. Tickets for the To the Moon tour go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Kid Cudi website. The tour will be supported by Don Toliver and Strick on all dates. Denzel Curry and 070 Shake will support select shows.

The North American leg of the tour wraps on Sept. 17 with his inaugural Moon Man’s Landing festival in his hometown of Cleveland. The festival will feature appearances by Playboi Carti, HAIM, Dominic Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, and more performers.

Cudi recently dropped “Do What I Want,” the lead single to his long-awaited studio album Entergalactic set for release later this year. The record will accompany his forthcoming animated music series of the same name arriving to Netflix on Sept. 30 with cast appearances from Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Teyana Taylor, Macaulay Culkin, and others.

Kid Cudi 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 18 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 21– Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Aug. 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Aug. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Aug. 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 4 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Sept. 6 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 8 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Moon Man’s Landing