Kid Cudi Enters the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Universe With ‘Stars in the Sky’

Kid Cudi has dropped a new single, “Stars in the Sky,” produced by Take A Daytrip and Dot Da Genius, which is set appear in upcoming film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Cudi nods to several of his past hits throughout the song — including “This is my heaven baby, day and night in my zone,” a reference to 2008’s “Day ‘n’ Nite,” and “I’m out I’m rollin/Til the stars in the sky/Babe I’m home,” which shouts out 2009’s “Rollin’.”

The video sees the rapper joining Sonic on a fast-moving adventure, incorporating footage from the film, as well as animated scenes that pay homage to the original Sonic the Hedgehog video game.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters April 8. The film stars Jim Carrey, James Madsen and Tika Sumpter, and features the voices of Ben Schwartz as the titular character and Idris Elba as Sonic’s rival Knuckles.

“Stars in the Sky” may be a family-friendly outing for Kid Cudi — but the rapper, under his real name Scott Mescudi, recently starred in Ti West’s very adult horror film X, which premiered this month at SXSW. Cudi has been dabbling in film in recent years, appearing alongside Ariana Grande in last year’s Don’t Look Up. The pair also released a song for the film, “Just Look Up.”