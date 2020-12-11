Kid Cudi Gets Some Unexpected Advice From Will Smith in ‘She Knows This’ Video

Kid Cudi has released a video for “She Knows This,” a song off his new album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, out Friday, December 11th.

The “She Knows This” clip is part one of a two-part narrative short film featuring music from Man on the Moon III. The whole project was directed by Nabil, and part two is set to arrive next week on Cudi’s YouTube channel.

Part one of the story boasts the title, “The Rager, the Menace,” and it finds Cudi in the throes of a heavy bender. Alternating between booze and weed, Cudi watches the 2006 Will Smith drama, The Pursuit of Happyness (a fitting choice), and at one point Smith seems to talk directly to him: “Wow, Scott, really? This is what it’s come to? Listen, brother, too many moons have passed, get off that couch, and go pursue your destiny.” (It does seem like Smith recorded this new bit of custom dialogue for the video.)

While Cudi enthusiastically agrees to follow Smith’s advice, for the time being, that means continuing his bender. The clip ends with Cudi getting in a car, attracting the attention of a cop, and driving off a cliff in the final moment.

Man on the Moon III completes Cudi’s Man on the Moon trilogy, which launched back in 2009 with his debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. Cudi followed that up the next year with Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, but put that story aside for his next several albums, save 2014’s Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, which he described at the time as a prelude Man on the Moon III.

Man on the Moon III follows 2016’s Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’. It features guest appearances from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers, and Trippie Redd.