Kid Cudi Teases Album Ahead of ‘Entergalactic’: ‘I Wanna Drop Another Album Before That’

The announcement was made during his set at Rolling Loud in California where he also debuted a new song

Kid Cudi’s headlining set at Rolling Loud California was full of surprises, including the premiere of a new song that may or may not appear on the new studio album he also teased to be released ahead of Entergalactic.

“I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi told the packed-out crowd, referring to the album set to soundtrack the upcoming Netflix animated series of the same name he co-created with Kenya Barris.

“I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys,” he said before playing a recording of a song that has since been dubbed “Freshie.” “That’s why I’m teasing this shit now because it’s coming out soon.”

Entergalactic was first announced in 2019 with a slated 2020 release that has since been pushed to 2022. When fans questioned the late release date earlier this year, Cudi responded: “Becuz thats when it drops. I just gave yall an album yall gotta chill and be patient fr man im not doin an album every year.”

Cudi’s only 2021 release was the Ariana Grande-assisted single “Just Look Up”; Man on the Moon III: The Chosen dropped last December. Now, after a year without a new LP, he’s fired up for a double dose in 2022.

In This Article: Kid Cudi

