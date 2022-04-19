Kid Cudi: Pusha T Collaboration Will Be Cudi’s Last With Kanye West

Kid Cudi and Kanye West are still on the outs after the rapper was cut from Donda 2 earlier this year. The reason? Cudi’s ongoing friendship with West’s new mortal enemy Pete Davidson.

When Rolling Stone confirmed that Cudi would be featured on the upcoming Pusha T record It’s Almost Dry, co-produced by West and Pharrell, it appeared from the outside as though the pair might be on the mend. But Cudi recently took to Twitter to put the final nail in the coffin on their longtime friendship.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” the rapper wrote. “I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

When Kanye revealed Cudi’s removal from Donda 2 in a since-deleted Instagram post, he followed it up with the cover image of Kids See Ghosts, their 2018 collaborative album, and an updated photo of him with Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, and Davidson where he placed X’s over everyone’s faces — sans Chalamet.

But Cudi remained unbothered, commenting: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for u] brother.”

The pair’s final song together will arrive on It’s Almost Dry on April 22. Additional collaborations on the record include appearances from Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver.

“I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’” Pusha T told Rolling Stone. “And you have to wait on masterpieces.”