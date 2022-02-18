Kid Cudi Joins Bape Founder Nigo for Aspirational Single ‘Want It Bad’

Kid Cudi has teamed up with Japanese DJ and streetwear icon Nigo for a new single, “Want It Bad.” The joint track, which comes off Nigo’s forthcoming album I Know Nigo, is Kid Cudi’s first release of 2022.

The vibe-heavy song sees Cudi reflecting on his success living out long-held dreams. On the track’s hook, he croons, “I want it bad/I’m finally on the up and up/Cannot stop, can’t have enough/I want it bad.”

I Know Nigo, which finds Pharrell joining forces with Nigo as executive producer, is set for release on March 25 via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records. The DJ — who is best known for founding the streetwear brand A Bathing Ape and currently serves as creative director for Kenzo — previously shared the single “Arya,” featuring A$AP Rocky. Pharrell and Nigo’s friendship and collaborative efforts go back nearly two decades, when the Neptunes contributed production to Beef or Chicken, the debut album from Teriyaki Boyz, of which Nigo was a member.

Also slated to appear on I Know Nigo are Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator — as well as Teriyaki Boyz, who are reuniting for the project.

Kid Cudi has had his hand in a variety of projects since his last album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, dropped in 2020. Last year, he acted alongside Ariana Grande in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up, in which the duo played famous pop stars. Their music video for their original song, “Just Look Up,” debuted in December.

The rapper also teased new music at Rolling Loud. During the festival, Kid Cudi premiered a song that may or may not appear onan upcoming studio album.

“I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi told the packed-out crowd, referring to the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix animated series of the same name he co-created with Kenya Barris.

“I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys,” he said before playing a recording of a song that has since been dubbed “Freshie.” “That’s why I’m teasing this shit now because it’s coming out soon.”