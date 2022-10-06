Kid Cudi Says He’s ‘Kinda Nearing the End’ of Making Music — and He Wants to Become a Kindergarten Teacher

Call him Mr. Cudi! While getting spiced out on a new episode of Hot Ones, Kid Cudi opened up about where he sees his music career going, admitting that he doesn’t know if he will make music much longer. In fact, he said, he already has another career path in mind.

While discussing aging in the world of hip-hop, Cudi said he feels like he’s “kinda nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi,” citing other rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem, and more, who have managed to keep their career going throughout the decades. “I feel like, I don’t have what they have,” Cudi said. “I just don’t know if I want to do music and drop albums for much longer.

Cudi, who recently dropped the Netflix project Entergalactic alongside an album of the same name, said he already has a few ideas of what he might do outside of the music industry.

“I’m really curious to see what else I can do. I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago,” he said. “It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple years.”

He added, “When I’m like 50, for like 10 years was a kindergarten teacher, but infect the youth with that freshness. Then those kids will sprinkle the freshness to the world.”

But until he enters the classroom, fans can get a lesson from Cudi on his album Entergalactic, which features songs such as “Do What I Want,” “Willing to Trust” with Ty Dolla $ign, and “Can’t Believe It” with 2 Chainz.