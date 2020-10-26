Kid Cudi Releases Teaser for Long-Awaited ‘Man on the Moon III’

Kid Cudi appears ready to complete his Man on the Moon trilogy after sharing a new teaser for his next album, Man on the Moon III.

The minute-and-a-half long clip for the record opens with a montage of archival footage, followed by a sequence in which Cudi pulls up to a scenic overlook, gets out of a car, gazes up at an orange-tinged moon, and takes a hit of whatever he’s smoking. The clip features a very short snippet of what appears to be some new music just as Cudi hops out of the car.

Although Kid Cudi didn’t share any other additional details about the album — such as a full title or release date — he posted the video to Twitter with the note, “The trilogy continues…”

THE TRILOGY CONTINUES… pic.twitter.com/4Umpj7Ohqr — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2020

Kid Cudi kicked off the Man on the Moon series back in 2009 with his debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, then followed that up the next year with Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. (The first Man on the Moon recently landed at Number 459 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.) Cudi mostly put aside the Man on the Moon theme for his next several albums, save 2014’s Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, which he described at the time as a prelude Man on the Moon III.

Cudi’s most recent album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, was released in 2016, while in 2018 he teamed with Kanye West for Kids See Ghosts. So far this year, he’s dropped two new songs, “The Scotts,” with Travis Scott, and “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady” with Eminem.