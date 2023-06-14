Kid Cudi Recruits Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray for Return of Moon Man’s Landing Festival

Kid Cudi revealed the lineup for the second annual Moon Man’s Landing festival this summer. In a post shared to Twitter on Wednesday, the Man on the Moon rapper announced that Lil Uzi Vert and Coi Leray will be performing at the upcoming show.

Other artists joining the lineup include $uicide Boy$, BashFor TheWorld, Siena Bella, and Chelsea Pastel. Based in Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, the event will take place Aug. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets are set to go on sale June 21.

MOON MAN'S LANDING 2023 BABY 🚀👾☄️🛰️👩🏾‍🚀👽 PRE SALE 👉🏾 https://t.co/ehBVKfJARj pic.twitter.com/Qs4Jgw2udR — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 14, 2023

Earlier this month, Cudi released “Porsche Topless,” the first single from his newly-announced album INSANO. The upcoming record will mark his final album under his current recording contract with Republic Records, the label behind his last six studio albums. In November, he shared that he’s “not sure what ima do after that,” potentially hinting at a pivot to focus on other creative projects, like his animated Netflix film Entergalactic.

The artist also said at the time that the album wouldn’t be arriving in 2023, writing: “Won’t be next year. Keep u posted.”

In April, Cudi joined Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach with a roster that also featured Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, Clipse, and Maren Morris.