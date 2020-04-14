 Kid Cudi Returns With New Song 'Leader of the Delinquents' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Flashback: Loretta Lynn Sings 'Alone With You' on 'The Wilburn Brothers Show' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kid Cudi *Hums* Has Finally *Humming Intensifies* Returned

The reclusive rapper and singer returns with new song ‘Leader of the Delinquents’

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kid Cudi has a knack for timeliness. For the last 12 years, the mush-mouthed Cleveland musician has always been a half-step ahead of popular music’s curve of influence. There are the obvious examples, like abandoning the classic strictures of mainstream rap for more melodic pastures, and harder-to-pin-down one, like his narcotized, diary-esque tales of intoxication and suicidal thoughts that turned out to presage hip-hop’s very depressing present. That’s what makes “Leader of the Delinquents,” Cudi’s latest major release since 2018’s Kids See Ghosts — and his first during a pandemic — feel like an outlier.

“Leader of the Delinquents” features very few of Kid Cudi’s codified music traits. There’s zero humming, harmonies, or melodies. Instead, Cudi decides to simply rap; it isn’t his best skill, but has often allowed the perennial sad boy to free himself from his more dour tendencies (See: 2010’s “Cudderisback”).

In spurts, “Leader of the Delinquents” is genuinely funny. During the song’s opening salvo, Cudi raps an appropriately dour couplet, “Hello friends, Cudder again / Gotta smack ’em with some shit before the world ends.” Granted, the lyric is very old, but it’s become more potent to hear in 2020 than it was in 2012. Stylistically, Cudi’s rudimentary flow sounds lifted from a late ’80s Will Smith song, and there are a couple of Chicken Soup for the Soul-style lyrics: “Fame and loneliness, the recipe for disaster.” Thankfully, by the second verse, Cudi bounces back reminding listeners he’s “been that nigga even back when I was trippin’ off that white.”

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Kid Cudi, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.