 Kid Cudi and Kanye West Team for 'Kids See Ghosts' Animated Show
Kid Cudi and Kanye West Team Up for ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Animated Show

West also teases Dr. Dre version of Jesus Is King, Apple streaming premiere of James Turrell-directed doc

By

Reporter

Kanye West and Kid Cudi will each voice characters in an upcoming animated show inspired by their 2018 collaborative LP Kids See Ghosts.

The rappers shared a two-minute preview of Takashi Murakami-directed show, which follows the wild adventures of Kanye Bear and Kid Fox. The clip opens with the two hopping off a school bus and, by preview’s end, sees the pair riding a spaceship and fighting in an alien world.

The frenetic clip is soundtracked by the duo’s Kids See Ghosts cut “4th Dimension.” While no release date was announced, the rappers said the show is “coming soon.”

On Friday, West returned to Twitter for the first time in three months to trumpet the Kids See Ghosts show as well as his new partnership with Gap for a clothing line dubbed YZY; shares of Gap stock rose 40% soon after, CNBC reported.

Calling Friday the #WestDayEver, the rapper also teased the arrival of his James Turrell-directed Jesus Is King film on Apple TV, an upcoming music video for his “Wash Us in the Blood” and a new, Dr. Dre-produced version of Jesus Is King. With all the upcoming projects, however, no dates were specified.

In This Article: Kanye West, Kid Cudi

Newswire

