Watch Kid Cudi Enlist Kanye West for Coachella Medley

During his Saturday night set at Coachella’s Sahara tent, Kid Cudi brought out Kanye West to take on a gamut of tracks. The rappers performed “Ghost Town” from West’s 2018 album Ye and later played the duo’s Kids See Ghosts tracks “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)” and “Reborn.” They also performed “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from West’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo.

West wasn’t the only special guest Cudi enlisted: Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake also made appearances during his set.

While West’s appearance was a surprise, it wasn’t too shocking considering the rappers’ collaboration history and the fact that West would be holding a “Sunday Service” as a part of his ongoing performance series.

Aside from last year’s Kids See Ghosts collaboration, Cudi’s last solo album dropped in 2016.