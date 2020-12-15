Kid Cudi Darts Between Life and Death in New ‘Heaven on Earth’ Video

Kid Cudi has released a new video for “Heaven on Earth,” concluding the two-part narrative short film, directed by Nabil, tied to the release of his latest album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

“Heaven on Earth” picks up right where the clip for “She Knows This” left off — with a wasted Cudi fleeing the cops and driving his car off a cliff. But it turns out that the chase was a dream, and that the rapper had actually blacked out at his home and fallen into his pool.

The bulk of video takes place in an ambulance as paramedics race to revive Cudi, while his spirit leaps in and out of his body, performing “Heaven on Earth.” As if Cudi’s luck couldn’t get any worse, the ambulance somehow gets in a horrific accident of its own. But from the wreckage Cudi — or maybe his spirit in some new corporeal form — emerges and starts strolling down an empty highway.

Man on the Moon III, which was released Friday, December 11th, completes Cudi’s Man on the Moon trilogy, which launched in 2009 album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. Cudi followed that up the next year with Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, but put that story aside for his next several albums, save 2014’s Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, which he described at the time as a prelude Man on the Moon III.

Man on the Moon III follows 2016’s Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’. It features guest appearances from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers, and Trippie Redd.