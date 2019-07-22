Kid Cudi Will Turn His Forthcoming Album ‘Entergalactic’ Into an Animated TV Show

Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi will be bringing the rapper’s upcoming album Entergalactic to life in a new “adult animated” Netflix series, the streaming service announced on Monday. The series will showcase songs from the forthcoming record, and will “follow a young man on his journey to discover love.” A release date has not been set for either the television show or the album.

Barris (Black-ish, Girls’ Trip) will executive produce the show under his production company, Khalabo Ink Society, as part of a deal with Netflix. Scott Mescudi, who previously co-starrred with Cudi in the HBO dramedy series How to Make It in America, will write, star and executive produce Entergalactic, with How to Make It in America creator Ian Edelman also serving as a writer and executive producer.

Cudi previously released the collaborative record Kids See Ghosts with Kanye West. He’s slated to co-star in the upcoming Luca Guadagnino series We Are Who We Are, along with Chloe Sevigny and Alice Braga.

Barris has been steadily building his Netflix roster since signing with the streaming company in 2018 in a deal reportedly valued at $100 million. The producer will star and executive produce the scripted comedy Black Excellence and helm the sketch comedy show Astronomy Club.