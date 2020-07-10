Hear Kid Cudi, Eminem’s New Song ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’

Kid Cudi and Eminem have teamed up for new song, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” which dropped on Thursday at midnight. Kid Cudi’s daughter, Vada, announced the collaboration — which is the first time the rappers have joined forces — in a video post Kid Cudi shared via Twitter on Wednesday.

In a lyric video for the song, the rappers appear as animated characters as they rap about recovery and current events, among other subjects. “Yeah, it’s been a minute, but I’m back in it,” Kid Cudi raps at the opening of his first verse, which discuss late-night jaunts, his stint in rehab and going through the “dark and the light.” Eminem broaches the topics of the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality in his verse. “Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse,” he raps. “Other half are just pissed off and don’t want to wear a mask.” Later, Eminem raps, “Prayers for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery/How the fuck is it that so many cops are dirty?” The lyrics also refer to a trilogy that “continues.”

“The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady” is Kid Cudi’s third song of the year, following “Leader of Delinquents” and his collaboration with Travis Scott, “The Scotts.” Beyond music, he has teamed up with Kanye West to voice characters in an upcoming animated show, the Takashi Murakami-directed Kids See Ghosts, which is inspired by their 2018 collaborative album of the same name. The rapper is also set to star in HBO series We Are Who We Are.

In March, Eminem collaborated with Jessie Reyez on her song “Coffin.” He released his 11th album, Music to Be Murdered By, in January, which includes the single “Godzilla.”